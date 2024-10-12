Man held for giving 'death threat' to Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Oct 12 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly giving a "death threat" to the Haryana chief minister in a WhatsApp group in Julana, police said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Ajmer, a native of Deverar village of Jind district.

Jind Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar said Ajmer made a death threat on October 8, the day of vote counting in the state, in a WhatsApp group.

"As soon as the matter came to the notice of the police, an FIR was registered and Ajmer was arrested," he said.

Congress candidate and wrestler Vinesh Phogat won the Julana assembly seat, defeating her nearest rival and BJP nominee Yogesh Kumar by a margin of 6,015 votes. PTI CHS VSD VN VN