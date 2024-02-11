Man held for giving death threats to slain gangster's wife escapes from Pune hospital

Pune, Feb 11 (PTI) A man arrested for allegedly giving death threats to Swati Mohol, wife of slain gangster Sharad Mohol, escaped from a hospital in Pune where the police had taken him for a check-up on Sunday, an official said. The cyber police had arrested Marshal Louis Lilakar (24) on Friday, the official said.

Lilakar allegedly sent death threats to Swati Mohol under the name of Munna Polekar on social media, he said.

Following a probe, the police traced the messages to the accused and nabbed him, the official said.

“Lilakar complained of chest pains on Sunday morning, and a team from the cyber police took him to Sassoon General Hospital for medical examination around 8 am. He was taken to the outpatient department, from where he managed to escape," he said.

Teams have been formed to apprehend the accused, and a case has been registered against him at Bundgarden police station, the official said. PTI COR ARU