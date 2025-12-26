Man held for grandson's murder, two women relatives allowed by MCOCA court to contest civic polls

Pune, Dec 26 (PTI) A special MCOCA court in Pune granted conditional permission to Bandu Andekar, who is currently in judicial custody in the murder case of his grandson Ayush Komkar, along with his sister-in-law Laxmi Andekar and daughter-in-law Sonali Andekar to file their nomination papers for Pune Municipal Corporation elections.

The three accused will file their nomination papers on Saturday under police escort for the polls scheduled on January 15.

Ayush was shot dead on September 5 in Nana Peth. He is the son of Ganesh Komkar, who is an accused held in the murder case of former Nationalist Congress Party corporator and Bandu Andekar's son Vanraj Andekar.

Bandu alias Suryakant Ranoji Andekar (70), Laxmi Udaykant Andekar (60), Sonali Vanraj Andekar (36), all residents of Nana Peth, along with fifteen others, are in judicial custody for alleged involvement in the killing of Ayush Komkar.

As per the Pune Municipal Corporation election schedule, nomination papers can be filed till December 30.

An application was submitted on behalf of the accused by advocate Mithun Chavan seeking paid police escort for this purpose.

Emphasising that "contesting an election is the right of every citizen", the court allowed the accused to file their nomination papers under police escort.

However, the court imposed conditions that while going to file nomination papers, the three must not organise any procession, campaign rally, indulge in slogan-shouting or deliver speeches at public places. PTI SPK BNM