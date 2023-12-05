Thane, Dec 5 (PTI) Navi Mumbai police have unearthed a SIM swap fraud and nabbed a 21-year-old man from West Bengal for allegedly hacking into the bank account of a company and siphoning off Rs 18.74 lakh, an official said on Tuesday.

He said the hackers accessed the bank accounts of the company through the corporate log-in of a telecommunications services company.

Cyber Police launched an investigation after the company lodged a complaint in September, an official said.

"The investigation revealed that the bank account-holder in whose account Rs 18.74 lakh was transferred from the company's account had shared account details, including the ATM pin, chequebook, and mobile phone number etc with a man in West Bengal. Police tracked down the location of the man, identified as Noor Islam Sanfui, in 23 Parganas district and nabbed him," he said.

In a SIM swap fraud, scammers trick the network provider into linking the mobile phone number of their target to the SIM card they have in possession and access to OTPs sent by the bank to the genuine person.

"In this particular crime, the man using the genuine mobile phone number had received an SMS saying his SIM card had been deactivated, but he failed to notice. The same SIM card was found active in the mobile phone of the accused person," the official added. PTI COR NSK