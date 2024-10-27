Man held for harassing 14-year-old girl in MP

Shahdol (MP), Oct 27 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly harassing a 14-year-old schoolgirl in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, police said on Sunday.

The girl, a Class 9 student, alleged that she stopped going to school because of the continued harassment, Amlai police station in-charge Jaiprakash Sharma said The girl informed her family members, who subsequently approached the police, he said.

The 22-year-old accused allegedly accosted the girl and even tried to hold her hand, the official said.

The police on Saturday arrested the man under sections 74 (use of criminal force or assault against a woman with the intention of outraging her modesty), 78 (stalking) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), he said. PTI COR ADU ARU