Man held for harassment, religious conversion allurement in Sonbhadra: UP Police

Sonbhadra (UP), Nov 13 (PTI) A man was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly molesting a woman and trying to lure her into religious conversion, officials said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Tribhuwan Nath Tripathi said a woman from Bagharu village under Dudhi police station limits lodged a complaint on November 8, alleging that a local, Bahadur Ali, along with his wife Rajiya and four others, came to her house and tried to persuade her to convert to Islam.

The complainant also alleged that Ali used to follow and harass her on her way to college.

She said that the accused had been purchasing land belonging to tribals in the area in his wife’s name and settling outsiders there.

“Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the law. The accused, Bahadur Ali, has been arrested and sent to jail,” the ASP said.

Tripathi added that the initial investigation confirmed that Ali had purchased some land and settled people from outside the village.

The woman's statement has been recorded in court, and further investigation is underway, he said.