Man held for hiring contract killers, being involved in murder of 50-year-old person in Bihar

Bhabhua (Bihar), Apr 18 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly hiring contract killers from Uttar Pradesh and being involved in the killing of a 50-year-old person in Bihar's Kaimur district, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Bhoga Bind, the father of seven children.

"A case was registered on Wednesday based on a complaint filed by Rajesh Bind that his father, Bhoga Bind, was killed by Munna Pandey and his associates. Immediately after registering the case, the police conducted search operations at the premises linked to Pandey and arrested him. A pistol and ammunition were recovered from his possession," Pradeep Kumar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Mohania, told PTI.

During interrogation, Pandey admitted that he had paid Rs 50,000 to contract killers, the officer said.

The accused admitted that he hired two contract killers to eliminate Bhoga Bind.

"Pandey confessed that he had an extra-marital affair with Bhoga's wife. The accused also admitted that Bhoga used to abuse him publicly over the issue. Finally, he hired contract killers from Uttar Pradesh, and Bhoga was killed on April 15. We will soon nab the contract killers," the SDPO added. PTI PKD BDC