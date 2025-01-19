Man held for hoax call to police control room about bomb in Dharavi

Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly calling up the Mumbai police control room and falsely claiming a bomb had been planted in Dharavi, an official said on Sunday.

The call was made on Friday, after which a case was registered and a probe began, he said.

"We arrested Narendra Ganpat Kawal from Dharavi itself on Friday night through technical intelligence. He had claimed a bomb had been placed in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Dharavi. Our probe has found he was booked by Azad Maidan police station for a similar crime," the official said.

He has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police official said. PTI ZA BNM