Man held for holding ex-wife hostage, attacking her with acid

Kota (Rajasthan), Jan 20 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly holding his ex-wife hostage in their house and attacking her with acid causing 50 per cent burn injuries, police said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Sunil Dixit (50), they said.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning when Dixit tied his ex-wife, Mamata Goud's hands and legs with a rope while she was sleeping, police said. He attacked her with acid, causing 50 per cent burn injuries. He then locked the house from the outside and fled.

Following the attack, Goud managed to untie herself and called her brother who sent a neighbour home. The locals broke the door open and rushed her to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment, police said. She is said to be stable.

The couple was divorced and Goud, a government teacher posted in Sawai Madhopur, had come to Kota to attend a Teachers' Conference and was staying with her Dixit.

Based on the victim's statement, police have registered an FIR under sections 124 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt), 127 (2) (wrongful confinement), 79 (insult) and 109 (1) (attempted murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Circle Inspector Ramesh Kavia said.

Police arrested Dixit on Sunday night from Chittorgarh district, DSP Manish Sharma said.

The accused is unemployed and reportedly in depression. The reason behind the attack would be revealed after interrogation, the CI said. PTI COR HIG HIG