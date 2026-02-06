Man held for hurling stone at train after argument with co-passenger; one person injured

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was arrested by Bandra railway police in Mumbai for allegedly pelting a stone on a suburban train, which left one passenger injured, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when commuter Nishant Khatri, a resident of Dadar West, had boarded a train from Andheri bound for Churchgate at 10:40pm, the official said.

"During the journey, an argument broke out between two passengers over a seat. One of them picked up a stone and hurled it at the train after he alighted on the tracks at Bandra. While he intended to hit the passenger with whom he was arguing, it instead hit Khatri below the left eye," he said.

Khatri alighted at Bandra station and approached police personnel there, who took him to nearby Bhabha Hospital and later to Hinduja Hospital in Mahim for advanced treatment, the official said.

"Police teams scanned multiple CCTV footages to obtain the accused's image, which was then circulated among informers. He was identified as Yogendra Vanshraj Baudhha, a resident of Vasai East who does odd jobs. Baudhha was arrested from Dadar station on Thursday afternoon," he said.

Baudhha has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and other offences, the official added. PTI ZA BNM