Man held for illegal religious conversion in UP's Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra (UP), Dec 3 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to convert people to another religion in the Robertsganj area here, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Ramu, a resident of Pagia under Karma area, they said.

Circle Officer (CO) Randhir Mishra said the action was taken late Tuesday evening after a written complaint was filed by Shivam Singh Rajput, a resident of Ward No 16 here.

"Rajput, who identified himself as the district office bearer of the BJP Yuva Morcha, alleged that some people had come into the neighbourhood and were attempting to convert residents to Christianity by offering inducements, the CO said.

"During the inquiry, the information was found to be correct. Police have registered a case under relevant sections and arrested the accused," he said.

According to the police, the complainant alleged that a few individuals gathered at the house of Rama Pal were attempting to convert Hindu residents to Christianity through inducements, adding that he also found religious material at the location.

According to him, Ramu and his wife Rinki, along with a woman named Kavita, were allegedly motivating people to convert, they said.

Rajput told police that when they arrived, the accused placed women in front and men behind them, creating a tense situation, the CO said.

Following this, a team reached the location and arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway, the CO added.