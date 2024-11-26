Man held for illegally possessing country-made revolver

Latur, Nov 26 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for allegedly illegally possessing a country-made revolver in Latur city of Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

According to police, the accused, Ganesh Shendge (30), had given the weapon to a teenage boy and asked him to keep it safe at home.

"The arrest was made on Sunday after the police received information from the 16-and-a-half-year old boy residing in a rented house in Sitaram Nagar locality that a revolver was given to him and he was asked to keep the weapon safe at his place. After verifying the information, the police visited the spot and recovered the weapon," the official said.

The boy told the police that the weapon belonged to Shendge, following which the police arrested the latter and registered a case against him under sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act at the Shivajinagar police station, inspector Dilip Sagar said.

The boy was handed over to his parents, he said. PTI COR NP