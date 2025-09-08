Man held for impersonating IPS officer in Bihar's Patna

Patna, Sep 8 (PTI) A person was arrested in Patna for allegedly impersonating an IPS officer of Bihar Police, officials said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Aslam Ahmad, a resident of Patna’s Phulwarisharif locality.

“Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed Aslam in uniform for posing as an IPS officer and using forged ID card and email, from Phulwarisharif on Sunday. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused duped several people through his fake identity,” an official statement said.

Police also seized his mobile phone and laptop.

A case has been registered against him under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, it said. PTI PKD RBT