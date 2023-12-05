Man held for impersonating TTE in Kerala's Malappuram

Malappuram (Ker), Dec 5 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posing as a train ticket examiner (TTE) in a local train in this north Kerala district, the railway police said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Mohammed Sulfikar, a native of Mankada here.

Based on a tip-off, a team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) caught him red-handed from Nilambur special express while it was travelling between Cherukara and Angadippuram here on Monday, they said.

"He allegedly made a fake identity card and was posing as a TTE. He was illegally checking tickets of passengers in the trains in the Nilambur-Shoranur route for some time," a railway police officer told PTI.

The RPF team later handed over the accused to the Shoranur railway police who are now conducting further probe in the case, he added. PTI LGK CK