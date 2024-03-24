Man held for intruding into Air Force station near Mumbai has intellectual disabilities: Police

Thane, Mar 24 (PTI) A 20-year-old man arrested for allegedly intruding into the restricted area of the Air Force Station at Sheva near Uran in Raigad district of Maharashtra has intellectual disabilities, and he had no ulterior motive, a police official said on Sunday.

According to the official from Nhava Sheva police station, Tariq Ul Nuhu Sheikh, a resident of the Indira Nagar slum colony in Navi Mumbai, was spotted loitering inside the defence establishment around 00.30 hours on March 23.

The Air Force station security staff took him into custody and handed him over to the police. A case was then registered against him under section 447 of the Indian Penal Code (criminal trespass) and the National Security Act.

“The police later learnt that the Sheikh is mentally challenged and had strolled into the Air Force station with no ulterior motive,” he added. PTI COR NR