Man held for involvement in cyber fraud racket

Noida, Sep 4 (PTI) A 32-year-old man, allegedly involved in a cyber fraud racket run by foreign-based operatives and carried a Rs 50,000 bounty on him, has been arrested in Noida, a police official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Imran alias Totla, a resident of Bulandshahr, was arrested by a Bisrakh police station team, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Shavya Goyal said.

According to police, Imran and his associates procured SIM cards of various telecom operators using fake IDs. Messages and one-time passwords received on these numbers were forwarded to Cambodia-based operatives through FijiApp, a Chinese mobile application. This allowed the gang to carry out fraudulent activities, the official said.

The gang also hacked personal data of reputed Indian companies and defrauded people living in India, police said.

Imran lured Indian nationals with fake job offers for computer operator positions abroad, where they were forced to work for the syndicate. Those who refused were allegedly handed over to foreign police authorities, they said.

An FIR was registered at the Bisrakh police station in connection with the case in 2024 under Sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468, 471 (forgery), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 370(3) (human trafficking) under the Indian Penal Code and the Foreigners Act.

Three members of the racket -- Chinese national Su Youming, Nepali citizen Anil Thapa Magar, and Indian national Vinod alias Agastya Bhati -- had earlier been arrested and sent to jail, while Imran had been absconding, police said.