Man held for kidnapping, gang rape of girl in Rajasthan village

Jaipur, Jun 20 (PTI) Police on Thursday arrested a 26-year-old man for his alleged involvement in the abduction and gang rape of a minor girl in a village in Rajasthan's Dausa district, officials said.

The police had announced a reward of Rs 5,000 on arrest of the accused, Ramu Meena.

Dausa SP Ranjita Sharma said according to the complaint by the girl's kin, the incident took place on May 21 when the minor stepped out of her house to defecate.

Two men -- Ravi alias Dholya Meena and Pintu alias Deepak Meena -- of the same village allegedly forcibly picked her up and took her to the fields behind the house where they raped her.

The police also identified Ramu as one of the suspects in the case and nabbed him on Thursday, while Dholya and Deepak were arrested earlier. PTI AG RPA