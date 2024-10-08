Man held for kidnapping, raping 16-year-old girl in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Akash Gond (21), police said.

On September 5, the girl's father filed a complaint against Akash and his brother Sachin and alleged that they had kidnapped his daughter and taken her to Surat in Gujarat, SHO of Ubhaon police station Vipin Singh said.

Following this, the police registered a case against the accused on charges of kidnapping and an investigation was launched, Singh said.

Police rescued the girl from the Ubhaon area in Ballia on Sunday. In her statement to the police, she alleged that Akash took her to Surat and raped her.

Akash was charged under sections 87 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc), 137 (2) (Kidnapping) and 351 (2) (Criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, SHO said.

The SHO said that the police arrested the accused Akash from the Padsara area on Tuesday and presented him in a local court from where he has been sent to jail under judicial custody.