Man held for kidnapping, raping 9-year-old in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Mar 9 (PTI) A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl here, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Abhimanyu Manglik said the victim was allegedly kidnapped and raped when she had come to visit her aunt with her mother in the Kutubsher police station area on Wednesday.

The girl was found lying unconscious in a forest in Kolagarh village in Saharanpur on Thursday and was admitted to a medical college for treatment, the SP said.

Following the incident, the girl's father lodged a complaint and a case was registered, the officer added.

During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage and identified the accused, Rajesh, who was then arrested on Friday evening, the SP said.