Man held for kidnapping, raping minor in UP

Maharajganj (UP), Feb 4 (PTI) A man was on Tuesday arrested for kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl in Brijmanganj police station area here, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Kumar Singh said the accused has been identified as Vijay (24).

The incident took place on January 31. On the complaint of the minor girl's father, a case has been registered against Vijay under sections of rape, kidnapping and POCSO Act, he said.

The Additional SP said the accused has been sent to jail. PTI COR NAV NB NB