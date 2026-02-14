Man held for kidnapping, sexually assaulting minor girl in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 14 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor girl in the outskirts of Jammu on Saturday, police said.

The girl was safely recovered and provided necessary medical assistance as per legal protocol, a police spokesperson said.

He identified the arrested accused as Arjun Lakhotra, a resident of Bishnah, and said a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against him.

Legal proceedings against the accused have been initiated as per law, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, police also recovered a man for kidnapping a minor girl from Sirah-Kotla village of Kakryal in Reasi district on Saturday.

The minor was abducted some eight days ago by her neighbour Sahil Ali who was also arrested during the operation, the spokesman said.