Man held for killing 17-year-old boy, dumping body in well in Jalna district

Jalna, Oct 12 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 17-year-old boy and dumping his body in a well in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said on Saturday.

The boy's body was found in a well in Sirasgaon Madap in Bhokardan tehsil on October 10. The victim was found wearing women's clothing and makeup, an official said.

The police arrested Anwar Shah (19), a helper on a truck, from Ahilyanagar, he said.

Investigations revealed that the victim was not transgender but had the habit of crossdressing, and he had been living with the accused in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, inspector Pankaj Jadhav of the local crime branch said.

"We believe the deceased and the accused were in a relationship, and the murder was a fallout of it," he said.

The accused allegedly slit the boy's throat and dumped his body in the well, the official said. PTI COR ARU