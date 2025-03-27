Man held for killing 3-year-old girl; fight over toys may have triggered crime, say cops

Thane, Mar 27 (PTI) A man was arrested in Taloja in Navi Mumbai on Thursday for allegedly murdering a 3-year-old girl staying in his neighbourhood, a police official said.

The murder may have been the fallout of a fight between the wife of accused Mohammad Ansari and the child's mother over toys, Zone II Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Mohite Patil said.

"Ansari is also addicted to mobile phone games and had lost Rs 40,000. He murdered the girl, concealed her body in a bag, which he placed on the toilet seat of her house. He then sought ransom from the child's father Amrish Sharma by trying to fool him into believing the child had been kidnapped," the DCP said.

After Sharma alerted police, a probe zeroed in on Ansari, who has confessed to the crime, Mohite Patil said.

Further probe into the case is being carried out by Taloja police, he added. PTI COR BNM