Man held for killing ASI at checkpoint in MP's Chhindwara

Chhindwara/Bhopal, Jan 19 (PTI) A 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of an assistant sub-inspector who was hit by a pick-up vehicle at a checkpoint in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, police said on Friday.

The accused, Lokjeet Singh, a resident of Narsinghpur district, did not stop at the checkpoint but instead hit the barricade and the policeman in the accident that occurred under the Mahuljeer police station limits on Thursday, an official said.

The accused was allegedly fleeing after stealing diesel worth Rs 3,500 from a petrol pump, he said.

The petrol pump staff chased him and alerted the police, following which ASI Naresh Sharma (40) and his staff put up a barricade on the road to stop the speeding vehicle, the official said.

After hitting the barricade and policeman, the accused lost control of the vehicle and it overturned some distance away, he said, adding that the man was immediately nabbed.

The accused has three cases to his name, including an accident, tractor theft and an offence under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act, the official said.

ASI Sharma sustained grievous injuries and died in a nearby hospital, Superintendent of Police Vinayak Varma said.

"The driver of the pick-up vehicle started speeding after he noticed policemen at the checkpoint near a petrol pump. He also broke the barricade placed on the road while fleeing," the SP said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code is registered against him and further investigations are underway, he said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had on Thursday announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a job to the kin of the deceased policeman. PTI COR MAS ARU