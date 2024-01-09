Man held for killing bank manager girlfriend at Navi Mumbai hotel on suspicion of affair

Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) A 35-year-old manager of a private bank was strangled to death allegedly by her boyfriend at a hotel in Navi Mumbai on suspicion that she was having an affair with another man, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, the Mumbai Police nabbed the accused, Shoeb Sheikh (24), from his house in suburban Saki Naka in the early hours of the day before he could flee to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh, an official said.

On interrogation, the accused revealed that he had checked into a hotel in Navi Mumbai with his girlfriend Amy alias Amit Ravindra Kaur (35) on Monday, he said.

Sheikh suspected that Kaur was having an affair with another man and allegedly strangled her to death in a fit of rage, the official added.

He said the crime came to light after the Mumbai Police received a tip-off that Sheikh was involved in some illegal activity, following which they reached his home in Sakinaka.

During his interrogation, Sheikh told police about the murder, he said, adding that the Mumbai Police then informed their counterparts in Turbhe area of Navi Mumbai.

"A team of police in Turbhe rushed to the hotel where they found the woman's body inside a room," the official said.

He said the victim was working as a manager at a Navi Mumbai branch of IDFC Bank. She was a resident of Sion Koliwada area in Mumbai.

After the recovery of the body, Sheikh was arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 302 (Punishment for murder), the official added. PTI ZA ARU NSK