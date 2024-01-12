Man held for killing brother in Nagpur

Nagpur, Jan 12 (PTI) A man was held for allegedly killing his brother and burying his body in a brick kiln, a Nagpur police official said on Friday.

Vilas Hingankar (45) was killed and buried by his brother Chandan and the latter's associate Manohar Dudhbarwe on June 8 last year, the Koradi police station official said.

"The killing was due to some property dispute. A missing complaint was filed. However, we got a tip off about the involvement of Chandan in the disappearance of his brother. We nabbed him and Dudhbarwe and exhumed Vilas' body," he said.