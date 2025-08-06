Man held for killing cat, posting video on Instagram

Palakkad (Kerala), Aug 6 (PTI) A case has been registered against a man in Kerala for allegedly killing a cat and sharing a video of the act on his Instagram account, police said on Wednesday.

Shajeer, a 32-year-old native of Cherpulassery, was taken into custody by the police following a complaint from an animal rights campaigner after the disturbing video went viral.

According to police sources, the purported visuals, in which he was reportedly seen feeding the cat, killing it and later displaying portions of its carcass, were posted as a story on his Instagram handle recently.

"He allegedly recorded the video in Coimbatore. His interrogation is going on, and his arrest is yet to be recorded," a police officer said.

A case was registered under BNS Section 325 (mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming, or rendering useless any animal) and Section 11(1) (acts considered cruelty to animals and their corresponding punishments) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, police added. PTI LGK ROH