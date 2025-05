Thane, May 22 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly murdering his co-worker in a cattle shed in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Ovli village on Wednesday morning, the Narpoli police station official added.

"Bajrang Sutravi (32) hit Deepak Yadav (50) with a milk can, killing the latter on the spot. Our probe shows the victim used to abuse Sutravi often. Sutravi was arrested soon after," the official added. PTI COR BNM