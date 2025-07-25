Man held for killing coworker in Sikkim's Pakyong district

Gangtok, Jul 25 (PTI) Sikkim Police has arrested a 65-year-old man for allegedly murdering his 36-year-old co-worker in Pakyong district, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place in the district's Pakyong Bazaar, where both men worked as construction labourers and shared a room, police said.

Police identified the deceased as Bijay Chettri, a resident of Namcheypong.

According to police, Bijay's head was allegedly smashed with a rock on July 24.

Preliminary investigation suggests that personal enmity may have led to the fatal altercation. The accused has been booked under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). PTI COR MNB