Man held for killing employer, his minor son in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his employer and his eight-year-old son in central Delhi's Nabi Karim area, police said on Monday.

Sonu Kumar, a native of Muzaffarpur in Bihar, was on the run after killing Anuj Singh (32), and his son Raunak inside their house in Nabi Karim on Friday night. Kumar was arrested from Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib on Sunday, they said.

According to police, Kumar worked at Singh’s restaurant in Nabi Karim. While Singh and his family lived above the restaurant on the first floor, Kumar had a room on the terrace, police said.

“On October 17, Singh had beaten Kumar accusing him of stealing cash from his wallet. On the fateful night, he again thrashed Kumar over the same issue,” a police official said.

An enraged Kumar sought revenge and while Singh and his son were sleeping, he entered their room and attacked his employer with a stick before slitting his throat with a knife.

Hearing the commotion, Raunak got up and started screaming, police said, adding that Kumar also slit the child’s throat. Before escaping, Kumar broke the CCTV camera installed on the premises.

On the night of the incident, Singh’s mother, wife, and daughter were not at home and discovered the bodies upon their return on Saturday.

Police also claimed to have recovered the weapon of offense -- a kitchen knife, and a wooden stick -- along with Singh’s mobile phone from Kumar’s possession.

Police said Kumar used to work as a labourer in Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab before shifting to Delhi three months ago. He worked at a tea stall at Tiz Hazari Court Complex and later got employed at Singh’s eatery. PTI ALK RHL