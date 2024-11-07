Man held for killing father after quarrel in Palghar

Palghar, Nov 7 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his 50-year-old father after a fight in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said.

The deceased, resident of Manor area, used to demand money from his son for consuming liquor due to which the two used to have frequent quarrels, he said.

On Monday, when the man again asked for money, his son gave him only Rs 10 following which the duo had a fight, the official from Manor police station said.

The accused then allegedly strangulated his father to death in a field near their house, he said.

Initially, the police registered a case of accidental death and sent the body for postmortem.

Later, after receiving the autopsy report and a complaint by a close relative, the police registered a case of murder against the deceased's son and arrested him, the official said. PTI COR GK