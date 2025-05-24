Man held for killing father, burning body in Palghar district

Palghar, May 24 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing his father to prevent an axe attack on his mother in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said.

The accused also allegedly burnt the body and the murder weapon following the incident that occurred in Varnol village in Wada police station limits on May 20, an official said.

He said the accused, Akshay Hadal, was taken into custody in the early hours of the day based on a complaint lodged by villagers.

"The victim, Vilas Hadal (45), was an alcoholic who would often harass his wife. On the day of the incident, he came home inebriated and, during a heated altercation, allegedly ran after his wife with an axe, threatening to kill her," the official said.

He said Akshay intervened, snatched the axe from his father and attacked him, killing him on the spot.

The official said that to conceal the crime, Akshay allegedly burnt his father's body along with the bloodstained axe and even threatened villagers if they informed the police about the crime.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 103 (murder) and 238 (destruction of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said. PTI COR ARU