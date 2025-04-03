Man held for killing father in Thane

Thane, Apr 3 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his 64-year-old father in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday at Belavali in Badlapur area of the district, he said, adding the reason behind the murder was not yet known.

The victim, Anant Karale, and his son Ganesh Karale (34) used to run a biryani outlet in Belavali.

On Wednesday morning, both of them arrived at the shop. After some time, the accused allegedly slit his father's throat with a sharp knife and killed him, the official said.

Some persons from the neighbourhood alerted the local police, who rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to a government hospital.

The accused was arrested and booked under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police added. PTI COR GK