Man held for killing foetus of his wife in UP’s Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) A 38-year-old man was arrested here on Sunday for allegedly killing the foetus of his wife by kicking in the stomach, police said.

The arrest was made following a complaint lodged by Monika Shukla (32) against her husband Sumit Kumar Shukla (38) at the Gyanpur Police Station on September 2, they said.

The case was registered under sections 377 (unnatural offences), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC and the Dowry Prohibition Act, police said.

Gyanpur SHO Arun Dubey said that Monika Shukla (32) was married to Sumit Kumar Shukla in 2014.

Ever since the marriage, Sumit used to torture his wife and commit unnatural offences due to which there was a quarrel between them, he added.

Dubey said that when she became pregnant for the first time earlier this year, he again did the same thing and killed the foetus growing in her womb by kicking Monika on the stomach. PTI COR NAV AS AS