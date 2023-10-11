Man held for killing friend after fight in Thane

Thane, Oct 11 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for allegedly strangulating his 25-year-old friend to death after a quarrel in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday in Kolsewadi area of Kalyan town when the two friends, who used to collect scrap, were consuming liquor near a building, they said.

They had a quarrel following which the 28-year-old accused allegedly strangulated his friend with a wire rope, an official from Kolsewadi police station said.

The police were alerted after the body was spotted on Tuesday morning, he said.

After getting information, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital in Kalyan for post-mortem, the official said.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday and booked under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder), the police said. PTI COR GK