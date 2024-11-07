Man held for killing friend in Nagpur

Nagpur, Nov 7 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for allegedly stoning to death his 20-year-old friend after an argument in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Katol town, located 60 km from here.

The victim, the 26-year-old accused and another friend of theirs had visited a gambling den in Madhya Pradesh's Pandhurna.

On way back, they consumed liqour and had lunch in Narkhed. While they were heading towards Katol in a car, a heated argument erupted between victim and the accused, the official from Katol police station said.

Upon reaching Panchvati area, the two got out of the car and the argument escalated into a physical altercation.

The accused, in a fit of rage, struck on the victim's head with a stone, causing severe injuries, the official said.

The victim was rushed to a government hospital where he was declared dead, the police said.

The accused was later arrested and booked under relevant provisions, they added. PTI COR GK