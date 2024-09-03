Man held for killing friend in UP's Baghpat

Baghpat (UP), Sep 3 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his friend in Baraut area of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

On August 30, a person named Amit Kumar lodged a complaint at the police station that Shahzad (30), an employee at his garment shop, has been missing since the evening of August 29, Circle Officer (Baraut) Vijay Chaudhary said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against an unknown person, Chaudhary said, adding that during investigation the name of the accused, Suraj from Baraut, came up.

Subsequently, Suraj was detained and he confessed to his crime during interrogation, the CO said.

According to Chaudhary, Suraj told the police that he met Shahzad on August 29 at 9 pm at a crossing outside railway station and then both of them sat on iron girders near the old railway godown. During this time, Shahzad took some money from Suraj's pocket and refused to return.

This led to an argument between Suraj and Shahzad, following which the accused got angry and slammed the victim's head on an iron girder, killing him on the spot, Chaudhary said. Suraj then hit Shahzad's body between the girder and bushes, switched off his mobile home and took it home.

The circle officer said that the body of the victim has been sent for postmortem and further investigations are underway. PTI COR NAV BHJ BHJ