Man held for killing friend with screwdriver in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP), Oct 13 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his friend with a screwdriver in a village here, police said on Monday.

The victim was identified as Monu, a resident of Aloda Jageer village, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Monu was last seen drinking with his two friends on Sunday.

One of them, now in police custody, told the police that an argument broke out, which turned violent, and he attacked Monu with a screwdriver. Monu died on the spot.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said the body was sent for postmortem, and evidence recovered near the scene corroborates the suspect's account. Efforts are on to arrest the second accused. Further investigation is underway.