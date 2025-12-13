Man held for killing garbage collector

Thane, Dec 13 (PTI) Navi Mumbai Police cracked a month-old murder case by arresting a 27-year-old man for allegedly killing a garbage collector after he misbehaved with the former's wife, an official said on Saturday.

The body of Qadir Karam Hussain Sheikh alias Lakha alias Lambu (25) was found in a drain near Juinagar railway station on November 20, police said.

The investigation led police to Raju Jabbar Mandal. He was arrested on December 11 on the charge of murder under the BNS. PTI COR NSK