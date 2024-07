Thane, Jul 10 (PTI) A 29-year-old man from Bhiwandi in Thane district was arrested for allegedly killing his brother-in-law over a family dispute, police said on Wednesday.

An FIR was registered on Tuesday against Javed Khan under sections 103 and 115 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for allegedly fatally assaulting Mohammad Ansari (28) during a quarrel with Khan's wife, an official said.

Further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK