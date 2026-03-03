Man held for killing his father over 'harassment'

Palghar, Mar 3 (PTI) A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his father with an axe in Mokhada taluka of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Ishwar Walaya Waje, attacked his father, Walaya Hadkya Waje (47), on Sunday as he was fed up with frequent harassment, an investigating officer said.

A complaint was lodged by Muralidhar Jagannath Mokashi (51), a farmer and resident of Chas in Mokhada taluka, he said.

Based on the complaint, Mokhada police registered an offence under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the accused was arrested on Monday. PTI COR NSK