Man held for killing his girlfriend's father who was against their relationship

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend's father who was against their relationship in north Delhi's Narela area, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at the truck parking near Chemical Market, backside of Shahpur Garhi village, they said.

A senior police officer said that the incident took place around five days back and they recovered the body from Narela and preserved it in a mortuary.

The deceased was identified as Bachu Prasad Singh (62), a native of Bihar's Katihar, while the accused has been identified as Sukhira Chaudhary (34), a resident of the same district, police said.

Singh was against the relationship of his 18-year-old daughter with Chaudhary. When her father went missing, she asked her boyfriend about his whereabout, they said.

After repeated questioning, he confessed to the woman that on pretext of job, he took her father and offered him drink. When Singh got drunk, Chaudhary strangulated him and disposed the body in Narela area, the officer said.

Pinky told her brother about the incident who informed the police. A case of murder was registered at the Narela Industrial Area Police Station and the accused was arrested, he added. PTI NIT AS AS