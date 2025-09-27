Man held for 'killing' his grandmother in Jharkhand

Dumka (Jharkhand), Sep 27 (PTI) A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly being involved in the murder of her grandmother in Jharkhand’s Dumka district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Karamtola in Manjhladih village on Friday morning under the Shikaripada Police Station limits, a senior officer said.

The accused has been identified as Hoponta Hembram alias Jalpa Hembram, who is the grandson of the deceased, he said.

Upon receiving information that an elderly woman was murdered in the Karamtola area, a police team reached the spot and recovered the body of 63-year-old Sumidhan Hansda.

"Prima facie, it appears that she had injury marks on her head. The police initiated an investigation and apprehended the accused. During interrogation, the man admitted that he killed his grandmother. He has been booked," the officer said.