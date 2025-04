Thane, Apr 30 (PTI) A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing his 38-year-old live-in partner in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said.

The accused Subash Bhoir fatally attacked the woman with a sharp weapon last week probably over a domestic dispute in Thakurli area, an official said, adding that the victim had left her husband two years ago to live with Bhoir. PTI COR NSK