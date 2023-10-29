Man held for killing his sister, injuring teenage nephew

Thane, Oct 29 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly beating his 40-year-old sister to death and injuring her teenage son in Thane city of Maharashtra, police said.

According to police, the accused Sanju Lokhande was angry with his sister for scolding his 10-year-old son and trying to beat him over a domestic issue.

He allegedly attacked his sister Durga Anil Kunte, a resident of a chawl in the Kokani Pada area, with an iron pipe on Saturday evening and injured her 14-year-old son, Yash, a police spokesperson said.

The police arrested Lokhande in the early hours of Sunday under sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and 307 (attempted murder) of the Indian Penal Code, an official said. PTI COR ARU NSK