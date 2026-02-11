Man held for killing lover's male friend in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Feb 11 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his lover's male friend in Bhubaneswar, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Dinesh Nayak, a native of Jagatsinghpur district, and the deceased as Satyabrata Pradhan, a police officer said.

Despite being married, Nayak was in a relationship with a woman residing at Niladri Vihar here for some time. However, he was suspecting that his lover was having a relationship with another man, ACP (zone-6) Sonali Singh Parmar said.

"On Sunday night, Nayak made several calls to the woman, but she did not respond. So, he went to her house at Niladri Vihar in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday and found her with Pradhan," Parmar said.

After finding the woman with another man, a heated argument erupted which escalated into violence. The woman tried to protect Pradhan but Nayak stabbed him on the neck, she said.

"After committing the crime, Nayak fled the spot. Pradhan, with serious injuries, also tried to escape and became unconscious after running some distance," the ACP told reporters here.

She said the woman later got Pradhan admitted to a hospital with the help of locals but he didn't survive.

The accused and the deceased did not know each other prior to the incident and had met for the first time that night only. Meanwhile, Nayak surrendered before police on Tuesday night, the police officer said. PTI BBM BBM ACD