Man held for killing mother-in-law

Palghar (Maharashtra), June 19 (PTI) A man was arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday for allegedly killing his mother-in-law, police said.

Accused Prashant Khaire's wife had left him and was living with her mother as he would often beat her and the children after getting drunk, said an official of Virar police station.

Around 1 pm on Wednesday Khaire visited his mother-in-law Lakhmi's house and picked up a quarrel with her, he said.

The accused's wife was away at work at the time, the official said.

Khaire allegedly stabbed Lakshmi several times and tried to flee, but his son locked the house from outside and raised alarm.

By the time the police arrived, the woman was dead, the official said.

Khaire was arrested under IPC section 302 (murder) and further probe was on, he added. PTI COR KRK