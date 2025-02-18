Man held for killing paramour in Palghar

Palghar, Feb 18 (PTI) Police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly killing his paramour after a dispute in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, who lived at a village in Manor, had divorced his wife and got into a relationship with the 40-year-old victim, resident of Nallasopara in Vasai area of the district, the official from Manor police station said.

On Sunday afternoon, the victim came to the man's house and questioned him over his alleged affair with another woman.

The victim told the man that she would complain against him to police, the official said.

This led a wordy duel between the two following which the accused allegedly beat up the victim and attacked her with a marble tile, he said.

Some people later rushed the victim to a hospital where she was declared dead, the official said.

After being alerted about the incident, police initiated a probe and sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem.

The accused was arrested on Monday and booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 103(1) (murder), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 351(3) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), the police said. PTI COR GK