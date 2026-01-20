Man held for killing parents, wife and daughter over financial stress in UP's Etah

Etah (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested man for allegedly killing his parents, wife and daughter at their house over financial stress and domestic discord ahead of his daughter's wedding scheduled for next month here.

The accused, Kamal Singh, was taken into custody after four members of his family were found dead inside their two-storey house in the Kotwali Nagar police station area on Monday. He has since been sent to jail, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Ganga Singh (70), his wife Shyama Devi (65), their daughter Jyoti (23) and daughter-in-law Ratna Devi (43). Shyama Devi was found alive initially and taken to a medical college, where she succumbed to her injuries.

DIG Police Prabhakar Chaudhary told reporters that the crime was not the result of any conspiracy or external attack but stemmed from mounting financial pressure and family tensions.

"During questioning, the accused confessed that he was under severe financial stress related to his daughter Jyoti's wedding, which was fixed for next month. The family needed around Rs 4 lakh, and this became a recurring point of conflict," he said.

According to the police, Kamal Singh returned home on January 19, and an argument broke out during lunch after his wife, Ratna Devi, questioned him about the wedding expenses.

In a fit of rage, he allegedly strangled her and then attacked her with a cement brick. When his daughter intervened, she was also assaulted and died on the spot, police said.

The noise alerted Kamal Singh's mother, Shyama Devi, who was struck on the face with the brick. His father, Ganga Singh, was later attacked while lying on a cot downstairs, police added.

After the incident, Kamal Singh washed his hands and feet, attempted to clean bloodstains from his shoes and left the house on a motorcycle, they said. Bloodstains were later found on his clothes and footwear, which were sent for forensic examination.

CCTV footage, mobile chats, forensic evidence and the accused's statement indicate that he acted alone, the police said.

A brick used in the murders has been recovered. Kamal Singh underwent a medical examination, during which injury marks were found on his palm.

Police said he is also being examined to rule out any psychological illness.

A case was registered at Kotwali Nagar police station, invoking Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The complaint was initially filed by Kamal Singh himself, naming unknown persons.

The bodies were cremated after post-mortem examinations under heavy police security, officials said. PTI COR KIS HIG HIG