Man held for killing parents, wife, daughter over financial distress in UP's Etah

Etah (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) Police have taken into custody a man for allegedly killing his parents, wife and daughter at their house in the Etah district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday.

The investigators suspect that financial stress in the family ahead of the wedding of the accused's daughter may have triggered the crime, a senior officer told PTI.

The accused, identified as Kamal Singh, was detained after four members of his family were found murdered inside their two-storey house in the Kotwali Nagar police station area on Monday, the officer said.

"The accused is being questioned. Preliminary investigation indicates that the killings may be linked to financial problems in the family ahead of the wedding of his daughter Jyoti, which was scheduled for next month," the senior police officer involved in the probe told PTI, adding that the motive is still being verified.

The deceased were identified as Ganga Singh (70), his wife Shyama Devi (65), their daughter Jyoti (23) and daughter-in-law Ratna Devi (43). Shyama Devi was found alive initially and taken to a medical college, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The police said the murders were carried out using a brick, which has been recovered from the spot.

A case was registered on the basis of a complaint made by Kamal himself and further investigation is underway on the basis of circumstantial evidence, CCTV footage and interrogation of the accused.

After post-mortem examinations, the bodies were handed over to the family and cremated under heavy police security.